Where Do The Gifted and Marvel's Inhumans Rank Among TV's Superhero Shows?

Mutants. Inhumans. Defenders. Comic book characters are still invading the small screen left and right. So far this season's new additions include Fox's The Gifted, based on the X-Men characters, and Marvel's Inhumans on ABC, the story of the Inhuman royal family led by Black Bolt and Medusa.

One of these shows was pretty great! The other? Pretty bad!

The Gifted follows a family on the run from the mutant-hunting government. They join up with the mutant underground—the X-Men are missing. Emma Dumont, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind, Stephen Moyer, Jamie Chung, Sean Teale, Coby Bell, Blair Redford and Percy Hynes White.