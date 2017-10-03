How Raven-Symoné Prepped Her TV Son for Disney Channel Fame

Raven-Symoné is back on the Disney Channel and she says it "feels fantastic."

The 31-year-old actress is the star and one of the executive producers on Raven's Home, a spinoff of That's So Raven. The new series premiered on Disney over the summer, 10 years after That's So Raven went off the air.

On the show, Raven is a single mother raising twins. And during an exclusive interview with Raven and Issac Brown, who plays her son Booker Baxter-Carter on the show, the actress revealed the advice she gave her TV son about Disney Channel fame.