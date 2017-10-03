The Best Tom Petty Covers, From John Mayer to Christina Perri

As fans all over the world mourn the loss of Tom Petty, his music is putting America at ease.

With iconic hits like "Free Fallin'" and "American Girl," the Grammy-winning rock star, who died Monday night at 66 years old, has left behind a legacy of songs that are comforting a nation—his daughter included.

"My father loves music more than anything and always put music first," his daughter AnnaKim Violette Petty wrote in tribute on Instagram. "It's going to be healing to know I will never go a day without hearing his music."

She's not the only one grateful for the melodies her father left behind. "Musicians leave behind much more than records," longtime fan John Mayer wrote on his social media of the late musician. "They leave with us a shared dream space. A place we can continue to visit, even if after its creator is gone. Tom Petty's California is my favorite California."

As the tributes pour in for the legend and fans revisit their favorite tracks from the rocker, here are some of the stars he inspired performing his hits in their own special way: