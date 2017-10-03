See Martha Stewart Dressed Up in Her Favorite Halloween Costumes

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Gifted

Where Do The Gifted and Marvel's Inhumans Rank Among TV's Superhero Shows?

Raven's Home, Raven-Symone

How Raven-Symoné Prepped Her TV Son for Disney Channel Fame

Tom Petty, MusiCares Person of the Year 2017

The Best Tom Petty Covers, From John Mayer to Christina Perri

Martha Stewart, Halloween

Martha Stewart Living

Martha Stewart is getting ready for Halloween!

In October's Martha Stewart Living, the 76-year-old lifestyle guru is dressing up and showing off some of her favorite Halloween costumes!

"Hit your stride this Halloween with a host of great ideas from the October issue of Living!" Stewart recently posted on Instagram along with a preview of one of her outfits.

Photos in the magazine include throwback pics of Stewart's costumes over the years as well as a new costume this year that was inspired by inspired by Roy Lichtenstein's artwork.

Photos

Martha Stewart's Favorite Halloween Costumes

Take a look at the pictures below to see Stewart's Halloween costumes!

Martha Stewart, Halloween

Dominik Tarabanski/Martha Stewart Living

Pop Art

For her Halloween costume this year, Stewart dressed up as one of Roy Lichtenstein's comic book characters.

Martha Stewart, Halloween

Martha Stewart Living

Platinum Blond

Stewart wore a platinum blond wig with an outlined long-sleeved shirt for these pics.

Martha Stewart, Halloween

Martha Stewart Living

Goddess Martha

Back in 2007, Stewart appeared as the "Golden Goddess" for the magazine's Halloween edition.

Article continues below

Martha Stewart, Halloween

Martha Stewart Living

Sorceress Stewart

Stewart dressed up as a sorceress for the cover of The Best of Martha Stewart: Halloween Handbook.

Martha Stewart, Halloween

Martha Stewart Living

Fairy Godmother Martha

This pic shows Stewart dressed up as the "Fairy GrandMartha" for Halloween.

Martha Stewart, Halloween

Martha Stewart Living

Motha Stewart

Back in 2011, Motha graced the cover of the magazine's Halloween edition as "the winged wonder."

Article continues below

Martha Stewart, Martha Stewart Living

Martha Stewart Living/John Dolan

October 2017

Check out October's Martha Stewart Living to see more pics and to get more Halloween tips!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Martha Stewart , Halloween , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.