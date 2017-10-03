Big Sean's Girlfriend Jhene Aiko Finalizes Divorce From Dot Da Genius

Big Sean's girlfriend Jhene Aiko is no longer a married woman.

E! News has learned that Aiko and Dot da Genius have finalized their divorce.

Aiko filed for divorce back in August 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences" as her reason for ending the marriage. According to documents obtained by E! News at the time, the former couple tied the knot on July 26, 2014; however, they later separated in June 2015.

Not everyone was aware of the singer's marital status. Dot da Genius claimed that he and Aiko were married when he posted the following birthday message on Instagram back in March 2016.

"Happy Birthday to my gorgeous wife," he wrote in 2016. "Happy to be on this quest w/ you!!!"

Things got particularly confusing when rumors started spreading that Aiko was dating Big Sean. Aiko wished Big Sean a happy birthday on Instagram the same month her DJ and music producer ex wished her a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday Sean Don You are the BEST! Welcome to 28 #itshisbirthdayYALL #yeauh! @bigsean," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the rapper putting his arm around her.