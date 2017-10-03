Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over Sex and the City 3: "She Could Have Been Nicer"

Warner Bros.
And the tea cosmopolitans continue to swirl around the stars of Sex and the City...
As fans of the franchise cope with a canceled Sex and the City 3, Kim Cattrall is sticking up for herself—and not mincing words about her famous co-star in the process. The drama unfolded last week when Sarah Jessica Parkerconfirmed plans for a third installment had officially been scrapped.
"It's over...we're not doing it," she told Extra on Thursday. "I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
Meanwhile, claims swirled that Cattrall's alleged demands were to blame. A report from DailyMailTV accused the star of giving an ultimatum to Warner Bros. Pictures to produce films she had in development. A source weighed in on the DailyMailTV report, telling E! News, "This is totally untrue. There have been many different rumors and this is just fiction."
Cattrall shot down the allegations herself on social media. "Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."
Elaborating on her side of the story during an interview taped for Piers Morgan's ITV show, Life Stories, the Golden Globe winner denounced claims against her conduct and turned the tables on her co-star.
"And now, now at this very moment it's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no' that I'm demanding or a diva," Cattrall told Morgan, according to The Daily Mail. "And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer."
"I really think she could have been nicer," she reiterated. "I don't know what her issue is, I never have." E! News has reached out to Parker's camp for comment.
While questions remain over what caused the third film's demise, Cattrall insisted she always rejected the project.
"The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no," Cattrall told Morgan. "I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous."
According to The Daily Mail, Cattrall explained during the interview that she had received sporadic calls since December about the project with offers to meet with producers, all of which she said she declined.
"This isn't about more money, this is not about more scenes, it's not about any of those things," she told Morgan. "This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. I'm 61. It's now."
The actress also likened the experience to the one she had shooting the franchise's first film—she joined only after she felt ready to return following her divorce and father's illness.
However, this time, she wants to move on. "This is a different set of circumstances for me," the star said during the interview. "This is a chapter that I am ending, I am beginning a new chapter and I feel very strongly that my future is my choice. That is my right, that's what, ironically, that's what this show, Sex and the City, was always about."