Hugh Hefner's Cause of Death Revealed

Hugh Hefner's death rang through the country last week as people realized another American legend left the world.
Now, E! News has learned the cause of the Playboy mogul's death. According to his death certificate, the 91-year-old passed away after going into cardiac arrest and suffering from respiratory failure.
The certificate also notes that Hefner suffered from a recent bout of E. coli and Septicemia (a severe blood infection), listing them as contributing factors to his declining health and eventual passing. We've learned the E. coli was highly resistant to antibiotics.
The certificate also states that Hefner passed away 5:06 p.m. on Sept. 27, and he was still married to Crystal Hefner at the time of this passing.
In fact, the playmate broke her silence on her husband's death just yesterday.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy
"I haven't been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences," Crystal told People magazine. "I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief."
She also confirmed that Hefner was laid to rest over the weekend at the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery next to Marilyn Monroe—the first Playboy cover model. He had bought the crypt in 1992 for $75,000.
"We laid him to rest Saturday," she said. "He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity."
Crystal continued, "He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world. I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him."
Just as Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and several other people have explained, Crystal wants the world to know the impact Hefner made on her life.
"He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day," she said. "He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner."