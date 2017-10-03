Ellen DeGeneres Lifts People's Spirits After Tragedy in Las Vegas: "Love Will Always Win"

At the end of every show, Ellen DeGeneres tells viewers, "Be kind to one another."

Even in the darkest times, she believes in the power of that message. And so, as she filmed Tuesday's episode of her eponymous daytime talk show, she wanted to lift the spirits of those mourning the 59 dead and 525 wounded in Las Vegas. "I am very happy you are here today. I am hoping we can fill this room with love and prayers and hope. That's what I want right now," DeGeneres said, noting that she was taping the episode Monday, just hours after a gunman opened fire 22,000 concertgoers. "My heart is broken for everyone affected by what happened there. I mean, we were just in Las Vegas a few weeks ago. And when you think of Las Vegas, it's a place to escape and have fun, and you never imagine anything like this could ever happen."

Referring to a string of recent natural disasters, DeGeneres continued, "There's so much going on in the world right now: people are recovering from hurricanes, the devastation in Puerto Rico, and on top of all that, something like this happens. I don't know about you, but I feel sad, I feel anxious, I feel helpless. And it's very easy to lose hope, but we cannot do that. We cannot do that. I always say that there's a lot more good in the world than there is bad and I continue to believe that. And that is what we have to focus on. I see it everywhere. You look at Las Vegas and people were helping each other. People lined up at 4:30 in the morning to donate blood."