Miley Cyrus Performs "The Climb" in Honor of Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Sticks and stones may break bones, but words can heal.
Kicking off her week-long stint at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus lent her big talents to a worthy cause, honoring the victims of Sunday's tragic Las Vegas shooting with an emotional tribute of Dido's "No Freedom" during Monday's episode. In addition to opening the show (backed by AdamSandler on guitar), Cyrus closed the show by performing "The Climb."
The singer will be performing on NBC's late-night show every night from Oct. 2-6, which has been dubbed "Miley Week."
"This morning, we woke up to the news of another senseless shooting. This time in Las Vegas. In the face of tragedies and acts of terror, we need to remember that good still exists in this world," host Jimmy Fallon shared when the show began. "We're here to entertain you tonight, and that's what we're going to do."
Before the inaugural episode of "Miley Week," the country girl took to Instagram to spread some love with her message to the 59 people who were killed, the more than 400 injured and their families.
"In honor of the lives lost, injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas, @fallontonight & I dedicated this show to not only mourning this horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity, peace & hopefulness!" she wrote.
The 24-year-old continued, "So we started this week off with a song I haven't performed in years...#TheClimb. These words mean more now to me than ever ... "Keep The Faith" ..... Sending love to ALL! Enjoy the show tonight & #MileyWeek .... hope we can make you smile even thru so much pain."
The soulful soul, whose latest album, Younger Now, was released on Sept. 29, wrote, "No Love without Freedom ... No Freedom without LOVE Thank you so much to Adam Sandler for joining me tonight in remembering all those lost, and singing lyrics that I believe are so important at this time....#LandOfTheFree #StopTheViolence #GivePeaceAChance @fallontonight."
"The Climb," written for Hannah Montana: The Movie, inspiring lyrics encouraging one to keep going despite trying times: "But I gotta keep trying / Gotta keep my head held high / There's always gonna be another mountain / I'm always gonna wanna make it move / Always gonna be a uphill battle / Sometimes I'm gonna have to lose/ Ain't about how fast I get there / Ain't about what's waiting on the other side / It's the climb."
Words most everyone could use right now...
Check out the rest of "Miley Week" this week at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
