Tom Petty Dead at 66 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest: See His Life in Pictures

A music legend has left this world, but not without making his mark first.

E! News can confirm Tom Petty passed away at the age of 66 after going into cardiac arrest on Sunday night. He was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica hospital where he died.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," his manager said in a statement. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."

Though his passing has deeply saddened his fans, the music industry and the world, in general, the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers did not go without having a long, happy and successful life.