Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional When Responding to Las Vegas Shooting: "It's Too Much to Even Process"

Jimmy Kimmel is ready to address the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

On Monday night's all-new Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host began his show with an emotional monologue about what occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

"Here we are again in the aftermath of another terrible, inexplicable, shocking and painful tragedy. This time in Las Vegas, which happens to be my home town," Jimmy shared. "Of course, we pray for the victims—and for their families and friends and we wonder why, even though there's probably no way to ever know why a human being would do something like this to other human beings who were at a concert having fun, listening to music."

He continued while trying to hold back tears, "As a result of [the shooting] this morning, we have children are without parents and fathers are without sons, mothers without daughters. We lost two officers, we lost a nurse from Tennessee, we lost a special-ed teacher from a local school here in Manhattan Beach. It's the kind of thing that makes you want to throw up or give up. It's too much to even process."