Marshall & Blade Runner 2049 Movie Premieres Canceled After Las Vegas Shooting

Hollywood is reeling along with the rest of the world in the aftermath of the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

The film premieres for both Marshall and Blade Runner were canceled out of respect for those impacted by the tragedy that left 59 dead and 527 injured as of press time.

The morning after the shooting, Open Road Films issued a statement regarding the cancellation of the premiere, saying, "On this day of national mourning, we have decided to cancel tonight's scheduled red carpet premiere of MARSHALL. Instead, tonight's event will be a private screening of the film for the cast, filmmakers and invited guests." The spokesperson for the company added, "Our thoughts are with the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas, their families and all of those affected."

Marshall, Josh Gad, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown

Barry Wetcher/Open Road Films

Kate Hudson and Josh Gad who star in the film about Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, offered their condolences on social media.

Warner Bros. also joined the growing amount of people paying their respects, with the company cancelling their upcoming premiere of the film Blade Runner 2049. "In light of the tragic events of last night, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainment are cancelling the red carpet for tomorrow's screening of Blade Runner 2049. We join the rest of the country in sending heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy."

Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Blade Runner 2049

ALCON ENTERTAINMENT

Tonight the lights will go dark in Las Vegas with Jennifer Forkish, VP of Corporate Communications for Caesars Entertainment, telling E! News that all the shows at Caesars will be canceled for the night. "The entire Caesars Entertainment family is deeply saddened and we are keeping the victims, their families and the first responders in our thoughts and prayers.  In light of the attack, and out of respect for all those impacted, all of our shows will be dark tonight."

Céline Dionwho is the headliner at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace, will resume her performances this week. The artist tweeted, "Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas," with the hashtag #LasVegas.

Las Vegas headliners Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez also joined Dion in offering their condolences to the victims and their families.

"I ❤️ Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning," Jennifer shared with her followers. Britney added, "Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers." 

