Dancing With the Stars Honors the Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

The cast of Dancing With the Stars has Las Vegas on their hearts and minds tonight.

Less than 24 hours after a mass shooting occurred outside the Route 91 Harvest Festival near the Las Vegas Village, ABC's popular reality show decided to kick off tonight's competition with a powerful moment.

"There's an old saying the show must go on. And it will," host Tom Bergeron shared. "But first, all of us at Dancing With the Stars want to send our love, thoughts, and prayers to everyone touched by the senseless violence in Las Vegas."

He concluded, "Please know that we're doing tonight's show with you foremost in our minds and hearts."