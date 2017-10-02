Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Are Making Paris Sizzle During Romantic Vacation

Romance is in the air in the City of Love!

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima have been hitting the sights during their romantic trip to Paris, France.

From Paris Fashion Week shows to a sweet photo in front of the sparkling Eiffel tour and even a sexy photo shoot, the twosome look like they have been having a blast in the City of Lights.

On Sept. 29, Kourtney finally made it Instagram official with her 24-year-old main man when she posted a video of the pair in front of the lit up Eiffel Tower. Along with video, the mother of three wrote, "Bonne nuit, Paris."

On Sept. 30, the 38-year-old posted a racy snap of herself in lingerie while holding a croissant in front of open windows. Along with the seductive image, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, "Un pain au chocolat s'il vous plait."

Additionally the pair have been spotted hands during several of their outings all over the romantic city.