Newlyweds Joe and Kendra Duggar Open Up About Their Honeymoon and Their First Few Weeks of Marriage

Lovebirds Joe and Kendra Duggar are living the sweet life on their honeymoon in Greece.

The 23-year-old, seventh child of Jim-Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar wed his 18-year-old fiancée on Sept. 8 after a four-month engagement.

Now, the newlyweds are spilling all the details about their new life as a married couple and what it's like to be married to "your best friend."

Chatting with People magazine, the couple admitted "time seemed to move so slowly" following their engagement. So, needless to say, they are very happy to have finally tied the knot.

"It's really an amazing feeling to know it's official, and we're really married," Joe said. "We're just enjoying every bit of it."