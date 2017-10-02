Big & Rich Recall Meeting Victim of Las Vegas Mass Shooting Hours Before His Death: "It's Unthinkable"

Big & Rich met a 25-year-old fan just hours before his death in Las Vegas.
The country music duo of Big Kenny and John Rich spoke to E! News in an exclusive interview on Monday following the mass shooting in Las Vegas. On Sunday evening, during Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a gunman identified as Stephen Paddock shot and killed over 50 people and injured over 500 people. Paddock opened fire on the crowd of about 22,000 people attending the country music festival at Las Vegas Village from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across the street.
Big & Rich performed at the country music festival on Sunday shortly before the shootings. During their interview with us they discuss their encounter with the fan, who just hours later lost his life.
"One guy that was in our meet-and-greet before the show, 25-year-old kid, passed away," Rich says. "We had just met him before the show, but this bright-eyed kid was so excited to meet Big & Rich. And he was one of the guys, you know just shook his hand a couple hours before that."
Rich continues, "It's unthinkable."
The duo had finished their performance 90 minutes before the shooting began and were at a bar in Las Vegas when the shooting occurred. After Sunday's tragedy, Big Kenny says their commitment to their fans is that they're not going to "let this stop us."
