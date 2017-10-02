A Lesson in Fall Grunge, as Told by Bella and Gigi Hadid

BACKGRID
BACKGRID
When it comes to fall fashion, there are a few trends that make a comeback every year: plaids, dark colors, mixed prints, oversize anything...wait, that pretty much describes elements of grunge.
The ‘90s trend has a way of resurfacing among celebrities. As the weather cools down, take a cue from the Hadid sisters, who have already started flocking to their flannel pieces. Just like the model-off-duty trendsetters, embrace fall's most comfortable trend with this rule of thumb: If it's not suitable for the office—think: old tees, crop tops, combat boots—it's perfect for your next outfit out.
If Gigi and Bella's love for coordinating plaids is not your style, use Selena Gomez or the many other celebrities sporting this trend to inspire your wardrobe. Before you start, just remember grunge is all about embracing the less refined (read: Your boyfriend's old tee is made for more than sleeping). Should you want to put a more fashion-forward spin on things, pair those less tailored pieces with structure (read more: Here's a chance to wear red patent boots in public).
Need an example? Keep scrolling!
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
The model rocked a plaid vest and matching trousers to complete a high-fashion version of the grunge look. The coordinating pieces mixed with a graphic, long-sleeve shirt gave it more street cred. If you want a more wearable version, mix up the prints on top and bottom and add a pop of color, like with statement shoes or Bella's hat.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star embraced her dark side with these hues. However, instead of going all black, for a more goth-like grunge, the mom-of-three kept things fashionable by pairing a black cropped knit with a pair of structured navy trousers. Not only is she a rule-breaker wearing black and navy together, but the pant-chain accessory is inherently edgy.
Mercredi Skirt,$240
JosiahW / BACKGRID
The "Fetish" singer stepped out in her most DGAF grunge look while shooting for an upcoming film. The best part? This look takes little to no effort. Just pair your dad's or boyfriend's old T-shirt with a pair of skinny jeans and patent leather booties. It's that easy.
Printed T-Shirt, $22.90
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Skinny Low Jeans, $12.99
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
BACKGRID
Gigi looked like the epitome of grunge with her black top and green plaid plants. Extra points for being spotted in New York, a hotbed for sub-culture style. Even hidden behind retro shades and sporting a messy bun, the model keeps it sexy with a sheer top.
Zosia Bodysuit, $90
Grunge by choice, will save you a lot of time getting ready in the morning.
