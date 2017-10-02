A Lesson in Fall Grunge, as Told by Bella and Gigi Hadid

When it comes to fall fashion, there are a few trends that make a comeback every year: plaids, dark colors, mixed prints, oversize anything...wait, that pretty much describes elements of grunge.

The ‘90s trend has a way of resurfacing among celebrities. As the weather cools down, take a cue from the Hadid sisters, who have already started flocking to their flannel pieces. Just like the model-off-duty trendsetters, embrace fall's most comfortable trend with this rule of thumb: If it's not suitable for the office—think: old tees, crop tops, combat boots—it's perfect for your next outfit out.