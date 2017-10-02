Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Spotted Holding Hands on "Affectionate" Date Night

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are reportedly dating!

E! News can confirm that parkgoers saw Culkin and Song attending Instagram's Knott's Scary Farm celebrity night this past Friday. A source tells us that the duo was seen being "affectionate," holding hands and on a double date with Seth Green and his wife Clare Grant.

This news comes a little over a month after Song posted a photo with Macaulay on Instagram. In the photo, shared by Song on Aug. 22, the duo can be seen celebrating with friends, including Green.

The actress captioned the pic, "Epic first #summerslam ! Shout out to @sethgreen ( aka the king of group selfies ) for this amazing night and epic selfie. Haha."

According to IMDB, both Song and Culkin are appearing in Green's upcoming movie Changeland. A description for the film says, "While visiting Thailand, two estranged friends realize there's no rule book for finding purpose and meaning in life."

Rumors of the couple dating first began back in July when pictures surfaced of the duo grabbing dinner together at Craig's in West Hollywood.

ET was the first to report the dating news.

