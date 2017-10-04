Jessie James Decker Reveals Eric Decker Gave Her a Christmas Card for Mother's Day in Hilarious Eric & Jessie Sneak Peek

Uh-oh! Eric Decker may be in the dog house!

On this week's episode of Eric & Jessie, Eric and Jessie James Decker are celebrating Father's Day and their fourth wedding anniversary but Eric has a bad track record for celebrations.

"See in my family, birthday's, anniversary's, holiday's—we do it up to the nines," Jessie explains. "Eric didn't have that growing up. That wasn't like a thing, so he's still catching on."

Although Jessie is still getting used to his ways, she will never let him live down the infamous 2017 Mother's day incident. "For Mother's day you didn't get me anything," Jessie shares. "What are you talking about?" Eric asks her.