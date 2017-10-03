Jessie James Decker's Masseuse Gets a Little Handsy and Eric Decker Is Not Happy About It on Eric & Jessie

Can't stop, won't stop!

Jessie James Decker is back to her mischievous ways on this week's new episode of Eric & Jessie. The country crooner surprises her husband Eric Decker with a massage for Father's Day, but it doesn't exactly go as planned.

"We have two massage therapists coming over for Father's Day but there's a little twist in there," Jessie explains. Eric thinks he's in for a relaxing time but it's way more stress than he had bargained for. From the very start, Jessie's masseuse seems to be getting a little frisky with her.

"Your skin is taking the lotion really well. You don't really need that much, it's pretty soft," the masseur, Jimmy, tells her. "I got a private studio at my house." Umm. This is getting weird!