Tom Petty Dead at 66: Reports

UPDATE: TMZ is reporting that the singer has not passed, however, he's not expected to live throughout the day. A chaplain has reportedly been been called to his hospital room and the family has a do not resuscitate order. The outlet reports that he is still clinging to life.

The LAPD has also tweeted an apology for providing inaccurate information: "The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources. However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting."

Additionally, the official Twitter went on, "The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources."

______

The world just dimmed a little as music just lost one of its biggest stars...

Iconic singer Tom Petty has passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest, CBS News reports. The "Free Falling" singer was reportedly taken off of life support after having no brain activity. He was 66.

On Sunday night, the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers was rushed to the local hospital after being found unconscious and not breathing at his Malibu home, E! News can confirm.

TMZ reports that paramedics were eventually able to get a pulse and the "Won't Back Down" singer was ultimately rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support.