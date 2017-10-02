Josh Abbott Band Guitarist Caleb Keeter Rethinks Second Amendment After Las Vegas Shooting

Josh Abbott Band guitarist Caleb Keeter took to Twitter Monday to start a conversation about gun control in the wake of last night's shooting that left 58 people dead and 515 others injured.

Hours after the band left the main stage at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas Sunday evening, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd of 22,000 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino & Resort. After his friends were account for, Josh Abbott issued a statement to E! News. "Everyone in our band and crew are safe. I had just left and was in the Mandalay Bay on the 20th floor with my fiancée during the shooting just a few floors away. The band & crew were on the concert grounds and saw people get shot. Some of my crew members were hit with shrapnel, but not injured. We are deeply disturbed by this horrific act of violence and send our thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families," the country artist said. "It was a long awful night but we are blessed to be alive and healthy. Hug your loved ones tight."

Keeter, understandably, was shaken by the tragedy.