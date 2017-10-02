Lady Gaga Guides Digital Meditation After Las Vegas Massacre

Lady Gaga is doing what she can to give back following the Las Vegas massacre.
The singer is setting up a 20-minute moment of meditation, silence and prayer for the families, victims and anyone affected by what's now being called the deadliest shooting in the United States. So far, 58 people are dead and more than 500 people are injured after a "lone gunman" released a rapid-fire barrage of bullets during Jason Aldean's concert at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night.
Gaga hopes to unite the world amid the heartbreak.
"4 anyone who'd like to join, I'm doing a 20 minute moment of meditation/silence/prayer on my Instagram Live for calming of the [hearts] @ 3:30 PST," she captioned a photo of her tattoo peace symbol.
"My intention is to provide a forum for us all connect to around the world, as a calling for world peace and inner peace," she continued. "We are one body, I believe we can calm inflammation in the earth by calming each other. #meditation #prayer #silence. If you choose to meditate with me I will explain how meditation is important in my life and how I will be doing I practice it before we get started. See you then. It will be very helpful to be in a quiet dark space, but anywhere is fine as long as we're together."
She also posted a few of the mantras she plans to share.
"Here are some 'mantras' I will be using," she explained. "If you choose to meditate with me I will explain how I use them. I usually alternate between two and find them very effective for calming down my nervous system. Otherwise silence and prayer are all welcome. This is time for you and us to come together in unity and peace."
Gaga also called for gun control, tweeting, "This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol."
She added, "Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly."
And she's not alone. Celebrities like Ariana Grande have also called for gun control, while others have spoken out to send their prayers for the victims and victims' families.
President Donald Trump held a press briefing around 10:30 a.m. ET, during which he called the attack an "act of pure evil," saying, "The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are working closely with local authorities to assist with the investigation, and they will provide updates as to the investigation and how it develops. I want to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and all of the first responders for their courageous efforts and for helping to save the lives of so many."
He continued, "In times such as these, I know we are searching for some kind of meaning in the chaos, some kind of light in the darkness. The answers do not come easy. We can take solace knowing that even in the darkest space can be brightened by a single light, and even the most terrible despair can be illuminated by a single ray of hope."