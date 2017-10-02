Crystal Hefner Breaks Her Silence After Hugh Hefner Is Laid to Rest

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tom Petty

Tom Petty Dead at 66: Reports

Caleb Keeter, Josh Abbott Band

Josh Abbott Band Guitarist Caleb Keeter Rethinks Second Amendment After Las Vegas Shooting

Lady Gaga, Instagram

Lady Gaga Guides Digital Meditation After Las Vegas Massacre

Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Hefner is speaking about the death of her husband.

"I haven't been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences," Crystal tells E! News in a statement. "I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief."

Hefner passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday. Crystal also then confirms that Hugh was laid to rest this weekend. "We laid him to rest Saturday," she says. "He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity."

Read

Hugh Hefner's Most Controversial Moments

Crystal continues, "He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world. I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him."

Crystal Harris, Hugh Hefner

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

The 31-year-old adds, "He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner."

Hugh's children—daughter Christie Hefner, 64, David Hefner, 62, Marston Hefner, 27, and Cooper Hefner, 26, as well as a small group of friends, including Playboy staffers, attended the funeral, which took place at the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery.

Hef was laid to rest right next to Marilyn Monroe's burial spot. He had bought the crypt in 1992 for $75,000.

Read

Hugh Hefner Dead at 91: Stars Remember the Playboy Founder and Hollywood Legend

Other famous people buried in the cemetery includeNatalie Wood, Florence Henderson, Truman Capote, Eve Arden, Don Knotts, Walter Matthau, Carroll O'Connor and Roy Oribison.

"I join the world in mourning," Crystal tells us. "I thank you for all of your condolences. To the people leaving sentiments at the front gate, we see you and grieve with you."

A day after Hef's death, his children gathered together for a family dinner at Katsuya in Brentwood. The gathering reportedly included a toast, presumably in honor of the late mogul. Hef's last will and testament have not been made public, although according to past reports, his fortune, worth between $43 million and $110 million, is expected to go to his family and charities.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hugh Hefner , , Death , Playboy , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.