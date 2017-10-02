Real Housewives' Bethenny Frankel Charters Planes to Help Puerto Ricans Devastated by Hurricane Maria

More help is on the way to Puerto Rico, courtesy of Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives of New York City star is volunteering in the capital city of San Juan, Puerto Rico, in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. She and her team are distributing supplies to citizens of the U.S. territory via four planes that Frankel has chartered—one of which she has paid for on her own dime. The TV personality and businesswoman also announced that they are trying to organize another trip to the island with a fifth plane.