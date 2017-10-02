RHOC Star Shannon Beador Gets Emotional Over Her Weight Gain and Husband David Being "Disgusted"

Mother knows best.

At least, that's what Shannon Beador is hoping for when she turns to her mother for advice in tonight's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, as she continues to struggle with her weight gain and the issues in her relationship with husband David Beador. While Bravo viewers saw the couple come together last season, renewing their vows after his affair, Shannon and David have grown apart, and she believes her weight gain is one of the main factors.

"With all the weight gain, I don't know how it happened," Shannon tells her mother in E! News' exclusive sneak peek above. "I feel so shitty about myself. When I look in the mirror I don't even recognize myself and I know David is just disgusted with the whole thing."