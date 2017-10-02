RHOC Star Shannon Beador Gets Emotional Over Her Weight Gain and Husband David Being "Disgusted"

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tom Petty

Tom Petty Dead at 66: Reports

Caleb Keeter, Josh Abbott Band

Josh Abbott Band Guitarist Caleb Keeter Rethinks Second Amendment After Las Vegas Shooting

Lady Gaga, Instagram

Lady Gaga Guides Digital Meditation After Las Vegas Massacre

Mother knows best.

At least, that's what Shannon Beador is hoping for when she turns to her mother for advice in tonight's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, as she continues to struggle with her weight gain and the issues in her relationship with husband David Beador. While Bravo viewers saw the couple come together last season, renewing their vows after his affair, Shannon and David have grown apart, and she believes her weight gain is one of the main factors.

"With all the weight gain, I don't know how it happened," Shannon tells her mother in E! News' exclusive  sneak peek above. "I feel so shitty about myself. When I look in the mirror I don't even recognize myself and I know David is just disgusted with the whole thing."

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 99 of Them

Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Bravo

And if that wasn't heartbreaking enough, Shannon then talked about her thought process when she looks in the mirror: "This is why David is growing apart from you because look at you."

Shannon continues to open up to her mother about her issues with David, admitting they "stay clear of each other" since their vow renewal. 

We also learn that Shannon's father had cheated on her mother before they divorced when she was in college, and Shannon admitted she still wonders if she will ever truly get over David's affair.

To watch how Shannon's mom responds, watch the video above. 

In July, Shannon opened up to E! News about her 40-lb weight gain, and the impact it had on her marriage that viewers would see throughout the season. "We're doing well. Marriages go up and down and I think you're going to see that," Shannon said. "We were at a high last season so I think you're going to see some tapering down but we're still together and we're still good."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of Orange County , Real Housewives , Exclusives , Apple News , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.