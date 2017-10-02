Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Take Their Romance to Mexico During PDA-Filled Vacation

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie continue to take their romance all over the world.

This weekend, the couple—who seemingly confirmed their relationship during a trip to Miami last week—were spotted getting cozy on a PDA-filled vacation to Puerto Vallarta.

A source tells E! News Scott and Sofia took a private jet to the sunny locale along with two of his friends, David Einhorn and Cooper Mount. They are all staying at Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis' house, Casa Aramara in Punta Mita.

"They spent Sunday laying out by the pool listening to music and being waited on by the butler staff,' our insider tells us. "Scott and Sofia got massages and were served drinks and chips by the pool. They were outside most of the day, relaxing on pool rafts and hanging out. At night, they sat by the fire pit and had the chef prepare dinner for them."

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Instagram

Our source noted that the pair looked like they were having a great time together.

"Scott and Sofia seem very happy together and are very affectionate," the insider dished. "They always had their arms wrapped around each other and were kissing and hugging."

Both Scott and Sofia also shared a peek inside their trip, posting photos of their legs interlocked while the sun set. "Bubba," Sofia captioned her photo, while Scott wrote "Off set."

Meanwhile, the couple have been romantically linked since photos of them getting close surfaced during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Though they both denied any type of romance at first, they appeared to confirm the rumors last week. They took their romance public by sharing photos and videos of them kissing and canoodling on Instagram while vacationing in Miami.

A source told E! News at the time, "They are inseparable right now and not leaving each other's side."

The insider added, "Scott is totally romancing her and she is under his spell...[He] is spoiling her with shopping trips and sweet gestures." 

The source also noted that Scott "takes care of her," which is exactly what "she loves."

