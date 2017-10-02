Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Take Their Romance to Mexico During PDA-Filled Vacation

Our source noted that the pair looked like they were having a great time together.

"Scott and Sofia seem very happy together and are very affectionate," the insider dished. "They always had their arms wrapped around each other and were kissing and hugging."

Both Scott and Sofia also shared a peek inside their trip, posting photos of their legs interlocked while the sun set. "Bubba," Sofia captioned her photo, while Scott wrote "Off set."

Meanwhile, the couple have been romantically linked since photos of them getting close surfaced during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Though they both denied any type of romance at first, they appeared to confirm the rumors last week. They took their romance public by sharing photos and videos of them kissing and canoodling on Instagram while vacationing in Miami.