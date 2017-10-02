Lea Michele's Makeup Artist Shares a Quick-Fix Beauty Tip

"One of my favorite little tips that I tell people is that if you take a cotton tip and wrap a facial wipe [over it], you can create a flat side (which now kind of looks like a spatula tool) and swipe away the layer," the pro told E! News.

This makeshift tool will give you more control in targeting an isolated area while also giving you the ability to have a lighter hand in removing product. It'll also cover more surface area than a regular cotton swab, which saves on time.

"It's a really fast way to move on to the foundation, especially if you have fall-out from the eye shadow," added Michael, explaining how to clean up an under-eye area.

When the pro artist is in a pinch, he likes to use First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Caffeine Matcha Wake Up Wipes ($15) over thin cotton swabs from Muji ($3.50), which Michael also likes to use with micellar water to clean up his famed cat-eyes.