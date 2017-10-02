Here's How You Can Help Victims of the Las Vegas Mass Shooting

by Jess Cohen |

Las Vegas is in need of help after Sunday's mass shooting.

During Jason Aldean's performance on Sunday evening during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a gunman identified as Stephen Paddock shot and killed over 50 people and injured over 500 people. Paddock opened fire on the crowd of about 22,000 people attending the country music festival at Las Vegas Village from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across the street. It is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Horror in Las Vegas: 58 Dead and 515 Injured at Country Music Festival

Today, people are wondering how they can help in the wake of the tragedy. One major way those local to the Las Vegas area can help is to donate blood. During a media briefing with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Sheriff Lombardo, he spoke about blood donation. The City of Las Vegas Twitter account shared, "Want to help? Donate Blood with United Blood Services at 6930 W. Charleston or 601 Whitney Ranch Dr. in Henderson."

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez also shared where you can donate blood. "Blood donation centers below #LasVegas," Lopez tweeted along with a list of blood donation centers.

For those not in the area, Steve Sisolak, the Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas, has set up a GoFundMe page for victims of the shooting. 

The message on the page reads, "I'm Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas. We are raising funds to assist the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. I spent last night with Sheriff Lombardo at Clark County's only level-one trauma center."

The message continues, "Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​."

Sisolak created the page on Monday with a goal of raising $1 million.

