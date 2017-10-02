Ben Stiller Steps Out on Red Carpet With Daughter Ella Months After Announcing Separation

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
Ben Stiller has a special plus one—his teenage daughter, Ella.
The comedian stepped out on the red carpet Sunday night in honor of the New York Film Festival premiere of his new film, The Meyerowitz Stories. Looking dapper in a black suit and striped tie, he looked picture-perfect alongside his 15-year-old daughter, Ella Olivia Stiller, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christine Taylor. The teen came dressed to impress the industry crowd, opting for an emerald cocktail dress, gold clutch and coordinating heels.
There was no shortage of smiles from the duo as they posed along the red carpet for throngs of photographers. While the actor carries on with business as usual, it's been more than four months since he and his ex unexpectedly announced their separation following 17 years of marriage.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate," the couple said in a joint statement to E! News in late May. "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."
The former couple have two children together; 15-year-old daughter, Ella, and 12-year-old son, Quinlin Dempsey Stiller. Ella is no stranger to the red carpet, having joined both her parents at the opening night of the Broadway musical Groundhog Day in mid-April.
While there seemed to be no public signs of trouble in paradise for the mom and dad, according to People, their lives were diverging. "It gets hard—he has a very busy Hollywood career, and she's been very focused on being a mom," a source told the magazine.
"They are a very loving family," the source added. "[Taylor] and Ben respect each other and will do anything to make sure their kids are happy."
That clearly includes fancy nights out with Dad!