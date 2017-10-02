Sorry We're Late, But Please Like Me Will Change Your Life If You Let It

Funny things happen when you're on vacation. Sometimes you find a scorpion in your Swiss Airbnb and promptly freak out because what's a scorpion doing in Switzerland (turns out some parts have them), and sometimes you discover a beautiful TV show that you are four seasons too late to and it's already aired its series finale. Both of those things happened to me this summer. The scorpion was handled and I fell in love with Please Like Me.

There's a lot of TV out there—peak TV even—and I'm here to say I'm sorry I'm late on Please Like Me.

Who's In It

Please Like Me stars Josh Thomas, Caitlin Stasey, Thomas Ward, Wade Briggs, David Roberts, Debra Lawrence, Renee Lim, Hannah Gadsby, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay and John the dog.