Mariah Carey Leads Celebrity Tributes to Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

Mariah Carey is sending all her love to Sin City.

In a satellite interview from her home in Malibu, the singer learned about the tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas as she spoke to ITV's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain. Carey, who ended her two-year residency at Caesars Palace in July and will perform several holiday shows in December, said she will continue to "pray for the victims."

"Have they caught the shooter?" she asked.

(Police later identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nevada; he killed at least 50 people and injured 406 more, police said in a press conference.)

Carey was visibly shaken by the news. "Wow, that's awful. Again, I pray for the victims and hope all these can stop as soon as possible," the singer said. "I've spent a lot of time in Vegas, and this type of thing happening anywhere is a huge tragedy...I continue to pray for the victims. I hope we have an end to this as soon as possible. It's terrible because people are going out to listen to music. Really, they're out for the night and something like this happens...It's shocking."

The Grammy winner said it's hard understand when "something shocking like this happens, saying, "No one could've expected it. It's just…it's just wrong. I really don't know what to say."

Before going to commercial break, Morgan noted Carey had not been schedule to appear on the show to discuss the tragedy and asked to postpone their interview to a more suitable time.

After the interview, Carey sent more support to Las Vegas via Twitter: