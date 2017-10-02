Jason Aldean Safe After Gunman Kills 50 People, Injures 200 More in Las Vegas

Mindy Small/FilmMagic
Mindy Small/FilmMagic
More than 50 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival on the 32nd floor of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday, police said.
Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m. local time and later killed the suspected gunman in the resort. Law enforcement officials have identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nevada, NBC News' Pete Williams reported.
Police closed part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said in a news conference that more than 200 people had also been injured.
Jason Aldean was on stage performing during the final night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival at the Las Vegas Village when the gunfire began; the hotel is located across the street from the festival grounds. Footage from the concert shows Aldean running offstage as several gunshots rang out. The "Any Ol' Barstool" singer confirmed his safety Monday morning via Instagram. "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe," the musician wrote. "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate."
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
The singer's rep also confirmed to E! News that Aldean, his band and crew were all unharmed. Aldean's wife, Nashville-based makeup artist Brittany Kerr, also used the social media platform to let fans know they are out of harm's way. "We are safe...our angels were definitely watching over us tonight," she wrote. "No words for what happened...Just horrific. Praying for everyone."
Jake Owen, one of the headliners who performed before Aldean, also announced his safety:
Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl.— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017
Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray.— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017
Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017
Another performer, Lauren Alaina, sent her prayers to those affected by the shooting:
Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I've played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe.— Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017
I won't be sleeping tonight. Instead I am going to pray and pray and pray for the people in Vegas. ??— Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017
The Brothers Osborne, who performed Friday, tweeted:
Just hearing about active shooting at Route 91 Festival in Vegas. Take cover and get safe immediately! Prayers to everyone there.— Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) October 2, 2017
The weekend festival's other main stage performers included the Josh Abbott Band, Tucker Beathard, Big and Rich, Lee Brice, Kane Brown, Eric Church, High Valley, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Brett Young and others. Radio host Bobby Bones also gave an update via social media:
talking to friends that were playing. said tour bus and stage had bullet holes in them. phone is buzzing now. so sad.— Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) October 2, 2017
friend that was playing said he thought it was fireworks at first. then saw someone get hit backstage. and then all mayhem broke loose.— Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) October 2, 2017
October 2, 2017
Concertgoer Meghan Kearney was at the concert when the shooting began. "We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off. Then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun. People started screaming that they were hit…When we started running out there were probably a couple 100 [people] on the ground," she told MSNBC. "People kept dropping and dropping…People were getting shot one foot away from us. People were trying to save their friends. There were gunshots everywhere. Helping them would've meant that we got shot too."
Fellow attendee Jon Bessette said the band "ran offstage" once the gunshots began. "It was pandemonium," Bessette explained. "Everyone was running; people were getting trampled."
Police believe they have found the suspect's companion, 62-year-old Marilou Danley, Lombard said.
Families looking to locate missing loved ones are urged to call 1-866-535-5654.
(E! and NBC News are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)