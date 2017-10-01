Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Finally Reveals Baby Lo's Name

Oh, what's in a name?

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry finally chose one for her third son and shared it with her 3.2 million Instagram followers Sunday. "Lux Russell, 08/05/17 7 lbs 15 oz, 19 3/4. Born at 3 am on the dot," Lowry said. "It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official." Lowry included a photo of her son sleeping on a custom Highway 3 blanket that bears his name.

Lowry did not reveal how or why she chose the name.

In the past, whenever she would share pictures with fans, Lowry would refer her youngest son as "Baby Lo." He is her only child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, joining brothers Isaac Elliott (with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera) and Lincoln Marshall (with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin).

Needless to say, the 25-year-old Delaware State University graduate has her hands full with three boys to raise. "I don't think I realized how much my older two talk about farting and burping until I had my third boy," she joked with E! News in late September. "Toilet seats are left up, toys are all over the place. Power Rangers I feel like are never going to leave my home."

But Lowry wouldn't have it any other way. "Isaac is very soft and just sensitive. He's like my science kid. He loves science. Lincoln definitely has middle child syndrome. He's crazy. He's funny. And the baby, we'll see how he differs between the two," the MTV star said. "The best part is I feel like no child loves their mom like a boy loves their mom so I get three times that."

