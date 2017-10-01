Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Finally Reveals Baby Lo's Name

Oh, what's in a name?

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry finally chose one for her third son and shared it with her 3.2 million Instagram followers Sunday. "Lux Russell, 08/05/17 7 lbs 15 oz, 19 3/4. Born at 3 am on the dot," Lowry said. "It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official." Lowry included a photo of her son sleeping on a custom Highway 3 blanket that bears his name.

Lowry did not reveal how or why she chose the name.

In the past, whenever she would share pictures with fans, Lowry would refer her youngest son as "Baby Lo." He is her only child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, joining brothers Isaac Elliott (with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera) and Lincoln Marshall (with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin).