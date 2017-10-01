Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome Son Gunner Stone

Speidi's son has arrived!

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have announced the birth of their son, named Gunner Stone. Born at 3:06 p.m. Sunday, the newborn weighed in at 6 lbs., 12 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

"Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon," the couple's rep told Us Weekly Sunday, adding that the Hills couple's firstborn has blond hair and blue eyes.

Just days ago, Montag shared a picture from her maternity shoot on Instagram, writing, "What a blessed journey pregnancy has been. It's hard to believe in such a short time I will be holding my son! I have been dreaming of this my whole life. Precious little miracle. So filled with love."