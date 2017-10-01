Kevin Hart Spares No Expense for Eniko Parrish's Lion King-Themed Baby Shower, Even If He's "Ballin' on a Budget"

Hart, who went for a long run and took his daughter shopping in Calabasas earlier in the day, was fawning over his wife as she posed for photos. "Work it! I'm coming in, but work it!" the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor jokingly instructed her. "Work it! Work it! Work it! Yeah!"

What a difference a few weeks can make.

In mid-September, Hart publicly apologized to his family via Instagram. "I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that, I should make smart decisions," he explained. "And recently, I didn't. You know, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that, I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who've I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids." Though Hart didn't go into detail, his rep later gave a statement to E! News, saying, "Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation."