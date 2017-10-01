Marilyn Manson Injured in Onstage Accident During NY Concert

Marilyn Manson suffered an injury onstage while performing at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Saturday.

The 58-year-old shock rocker was singing his cover of The Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This") and had just ended a long note when a stage prop of two giant guns fell on him. Paramedics soon rushed to the scene and he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

"Crew rushed stage to lift it off him during #sweetdreams, he's unresponsive and they pull a sheet to cover stage and carry him off. Show canceled," wrote Instagram user @jotah_peh_, who posted video of the accident on his page. "Craziest and saddest concert I've ever seen. #getwellsoon Manson, we love you."