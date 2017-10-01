Amber Rose Shares Diamond Ring Photo—Is She Engaged to 21 Savage?

Is Amber Roseengaged?
The 33-year-old glamour model, who has been dating rapper 21 Savage for several months, posted on her Instagram Stories Saturday night an image showing a hand sporting a cushion-cut diamond halo ring on the ring finger, whose fingernail contained nail art from her MUVA collection. The other fingernails are blank. Emphasizing a ring finger with a different design is a longtime fashion trend for women who wear engagement and wedding rings and is also commonly used in engagement announcements.
Amber included with the image the heart eyes emoji. No worded caption was provided.
Amber does not sport the ring in a sponsored Instagram video posted on her regular feed the day before. It is unclear when it was recorded. She also did not wear one at her third annual SlutWalk in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The ring clip was posted a day before the anti-slut-shaming event that she dubs a "celebration of women."
"Baby, you gonna be there?" Amber asked 21 Savage in a recent Instagram Live video. "He's gonna be there. He'd better be there."
She also replied to fans' live questions.
"Are we married? Someone asked if we're married," Amber said. "We're not married. I love him, though."
"We're getting married at SlutWalk," 21 Savage joked.
"We're getting married at SlutWalk," Amber repeated.
Last month, she and 21 Savage made their red carpet debut as a couple, at the 2017 MTV VMAs, where they showcased some PDA as they arrived.
Amber and her beau, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, first sparked romance rumors in late June and made their relationship Instagram official days later. Later in July, the two were spotted showcasing some PDA at a launch party for his debut album Issa Album in Hollywood.
Amber also later shared an Instagram photo of herself snuggling in bed with 21 Savage, with the two wearing matching Space Jam tops.
"It's pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this," Rose wrote. "I've cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I've been abused, talked to like I wasn't s--t, been gaslighted and slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about."
"I'm so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to 'pull up' to defend my honor by any means," she continued. "Maybe he's just as broken as me and that's why we're perfect for each other but either way he's not going anywhere and neither am I."
Amber was previously married to rapper Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares a 4-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz. Amber and Wiz both filed for divorce in 2014 after one year of marriage and formally ended their union after reaching a settlement in 2016.
Later that year, she stepped out with new boyfriend and Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy, brother of Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who was her partner on the show. Amber and Val broke up nearly five months.
—Additional reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro