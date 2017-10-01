O.J. Simpson Released From Prison After 9 Years: What's Next?

Simpson was released in the middle of the night to avoid media attention, CNN reported.

"Our biggest concern was our safety and the public's safety and not wanting anybody, paparazzi, to follow him," the Nevada Department of Correction spokesperson said. "He left through a big blue door through the front gatehouse and exited quietly. He looked down because he didn't want to be photographed."

The spokesperson said that O.J. walked out of prison with paperwork and "three or four boxes about the size of a microwave," containing items such as a hot plate, clothing and shower shoes. He then met with his parole officer.

O.J.'s associates have said he plans to return to Florida, where he used to own a home. On Friday, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie L. Jones, saying the state objects to granting him permission to move there.

"Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal," Bondi tweeted.

"Florida AG quite possibly the stupidest person on the planet. Simpson can and will move to Florida. None of your business. M," O.J. lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, responded on Twitter.

Some of O.J.'s associates told CNN that for now, the former football star will live in a gated residence with friends in a wealthy Las Vegas suburb.

At his parole meeting in July, O.J. had said he wants to "spend as much time as I can with my children and my friends."

LaVergne said Good Morning America last week that O.J. wants to see his family and enjoy "the very simple pleasures" of life, including eating seafood and steak and getting a new iPhone.