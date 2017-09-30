Meghan Markle and Her Mom Support Prince Harry at the Invictus Games' Closing Ceremonies

Stand by your man!

Days after making her first official appearance with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showed her unwavering support for her Prince Charming when she attended the closing night ceremonies of the Invictus Games, a Paralympic event created by her boyfriend, on Saturday night in Toronto, Canada.

The Suits actress, who has also been busy filming her USA show in Toronto, was joined by her mother, Doria Radlan, for the event. The mother/daughter duo looked on from their luxury VIP box at the Air Canada Centre.

For the event, Meghan outfitted herself in black pants and a black button-down shirt. She paired the dark look with a chic tan trench coat. Her mother donned a peach-colored top and jeans.