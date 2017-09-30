Scooter Braun Talks Justin Bieber's Breakdown in 2014: ''It Was Worse Than People Realized''

Justin Bieber didn't just have his fans worrying about him after his DUI arrest in January 2014, he also had his longtime and trusted manager, Scooter Braun, fearing for his well-being during those dark and troubled times.

The manager, who famously discovered the multi-talented star at the age of 12, recently spoke with the Wall Street Journal about dealing with his most famous client, whose relationship he says goes so much further than business.

In the candid interview, Braun, who also manages Kanye West, Ariana Grande are other big-name performers, discussed Bieber's meltdown back in 2014, when his behavior became increasingly erratic and dangerous.

"It was worse than people realized," Braun admitted. "I failed him day after day. We were living in hell because he was in such a dark place."

He continued, "I have inconveniences, and other people have problems. Mine feel important, but they’re not. They’re not life or death. Justin’s stuff got to a point where it was a problem."

Clearly some big changes were made. In April, Bieber posted a photo of his mug shot on his Instagram and wrote to his fans, "Thank God I am not where I used to be."

Braun seems to feel the same way...