Kyra Sedgwick Reveals Why Ten Days in the Valley Drew Her Back to Series Regular TV

"I love how complicated she is. I love how provocative she is. i think she'll have people talking," the former The Closer star told E! News about her new gig. "I love how real the story felt to me. I love the idea of a mystery-thriller, but that very much is about character. I think one of the great things about the show is we're unpacking the mystery of Jane and her daughter and the family, but we're also unpacking the mystery of Jane and why she's the way she is."

Along the way, expect to unpack the mysteries of the people in Jane's life, as well—including her half-sister Ali (Erika Christensen), her recovering addict ex Pete (Kick Gurry), and her beleaguered head writer Matt (Malcolm-Jamal Warner). "I think the thing that'll surprise them the most is that they'll think they're just in for a mystery-thriller about this thing that happens in the first episode, and then they'll realize it's this deep-sea dive into all of these characters, why they are how they are," Sedgwick told us. "This psychological intrigue about people and where they come from."