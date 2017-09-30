Did Kim Kardashian Confirm Pregnancy News for Her, Khloe and Kylie With Past Photo?

Kim Kardashian, did you do what we think you did?

It's apparently a baby boom for the Kardashian-Jenner family, as the reality star recently revealed she and Kanye West are expecting their third child—reportedly via surrogate, multiple sources recently told E! News that Khloe Kardashian, 33, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and many recent reports have said youngest sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, although when asked about it, their mom Kris Jenner told Ryan Seacrest, "Kylie's not confirming anything."

But did Kim let the cat out of the bag on all three pieces of pregnancy news weeks ago in a nonchalant Instagram post?