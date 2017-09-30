Jim Carrey Countersues After Cathriona White Wrongful Death Suit as iPad Note Is Released

Jim Carrey is not backing down in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against him by Cathriona White's family and has counter-sued.

Meanwhile, attorneys representing White's family recently released to the press a 2013 iPad note White allegedly wrote to Carrey, in which she accuses him of introducing her to "cocaine, prostitutes, mental abuse and disease."

White—an Irish hair and makeup artist who dated Carrey on and off since 2012—committed suicide in 2016. That September, White's mother, Bridgid Sweetman, and her estranged husband, Mark Burton, sued Carrey, accusing him of giving White the drugs that ultimately caused her to overdose and die. They also claimed he "knowingly" gave her three sexually transmitted diseases "without warning her."

On Friday, Carrey filed a countersuit against White's family and attorney.

"Today I filed a cross-complaint against Filippo Marchino, The X Law Group, Mark Burton and Bridgid Sweetman," Carrey tweeted. "Unfortunately, I made the mistake three years ago and giving in and settling false claims made against me by Mr. Marchino, on behalf of Cat, as mounting public defense is a very costly and painful process."

He continued, "At the time I felt Cat was being exploited by Marchino. Since this new case was filed, I have discovered the depth of deception behind those false claims, the kind of deception decent people fall for, because to us, such behavior is unimaginable."