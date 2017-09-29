Kaia Gerber's Evolution: From Model's Daughter to Top Model

Getty Images
Getty Images
The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree in the Crawford-Gerber family!
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's daughter, Kaia Gerber, is all grown up, hitting the catwalk for some of the biggest names in fashion—just like her mama...and dad!
No, Cindy wasn't the only parent with a model resume in the family. Before taking on business ventures in the entertainment industry, Rande was also a model back in the day, posing mostly for fitness ads.
Needless to say, it's no surprise both Kaia and her brother, Presley Gerber, became models, too.
But before Kaia was strutting her stuff for the likes of Versace, Alexander Wang and YSL during fashion week, she was just like the rest of us...rocking bejeweled t-shirts, hair feathers and hot pink plaid shirts with the best of 'em.
Check out her evolution—from model's daughter to top model—by scrolling below!
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
At just 2-years-old, Gerber put on a funny face for the camera in 2003, dressing up as Minnie Mouse.
SGranitz/WireImage
The brunette beauty already started cheesin' in 2006 when she was photographed at the Runway for Life event, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Gerber posed on the red carpet at the premiere of High School Musical 2 in August 2007.
Article continues below
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
The 6-year-old was all smiles while wearing her "Juicy Queen" shirt before watching Mary Poppins on Broadway.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Gerber looked adorable arriving at Miley Cyrus' Sweet 16 birthday party at Disneyland.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Gerber attended Alex's Lemonade Stand benefiting children's cancer research at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in 2010, looking pretty in pink plaid.
Article continues below
Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images
When she was 10-years-old, Gerber dressed up for the opening night performance of Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark in New York City.
David Buchan/Getty Images
Gerber was all smiles posing for the camera at the Malibu Boys And Girls Club Gala in 2013.
Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
The model attended an event for her father, Rande Gerber's company Casamigos Tequila, looking cute in a tank and shorts.
Article continues below
JB Lacroix/WireImage
A 13-year-old Gerber looked gorgeous posing on the red carpet at Teen Vogue's 12th Annual Young Hollywood issue launch in 2014.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for VH1
The brunette beauty started growing up in 2015, looking gorgeous while posing for a photo at VH1's Barely Famous premiere screening.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
What a transformation! The 14-year-old stunned in gray at Teen Vogue's 13th Annual Young Hollywood party in September 2015.
Article continues below
Donato Sardella/WireImage
Gerber put those Juicy Queen shirts aside for some serious fashion at her mom, Cindy Crawford's book release party for Becoming.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime
The model looked effortlessly chic while striking a pose at the premier of Lifetime's Sister Cities.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Maybelline New York
Gerber proved she has what it takes to hang with the models of New York Fashion Week, posing at the Maybelline kick-off party in September 2016.
Article continues below
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Gerber looked gorgeous in black while leaving the The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Media Awards.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
The 15-year-old was ready for the spotlight as she was honored during Marc Jacobs Beauty Celebrates Kaia Gerber party.
Gotham/GC Images
Gerber strutted her stuff down the catwalk during Alexander Wang's show at 2017 NYFW.
Article continues below
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
The 16-year-old model looked fierce in this yellow, animal-print getup during 2017 Milan Fashion Week.
Needless to say, Kaia only seems to be getting more gorgeous by the day!