Kaia Gerber's Evolution: From Model's Daughter to Top Model

The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree in the Crawford-Gerber family!

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's daughter, Kaia Gerber, is all grown up, hitting the catwalk for some of the biggest names in fashion—just like her mama...and dad!

No, Cindy wasn't the only parent with a model resume in the family. Before taking on business ventures in the entertainment industry, Rande was also a model back in the day, posing mostly for fitness ads.

Needless to say, it's no surprise both Kaia and her brother, Presley Gerber, became models, too.