Kaia Gerber's Evolution: From Model's Daughter to Top Model

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, Then and Now

Getty Images

The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree in the Crawford-Gerber family!

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's daughter, Kaia Gerber, is all grown up, hitting the catwalk for some of the biggest names in fashion—just like her mama...and dad!

No, Cindy wasn't the only parent with a model resume in the family. Before taking on business ventures in the entertainment industry, Rande was also a model back in the day, posing mostly for fitness ads.

Needless to say, it's no surprise both Kaia and her brother, Presley Gerber, became models, too.

Photos

Kaia Gerber's Evolution

But before Kaia was strutting her stuff for the likes of Versace, Alexander Wang and YSL during fashion week, she was just like the rest of us...rocking bejeweled t-shirts, hair feathers and hot pink plaid shirts with the best of 'em.

Check out her evolution—from model's daughter to top model—by scrolling below!

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2003, 1

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

2003 Minnie Mouse Days

At just 2-years-old, Gerber put on a funny face for the camera in 2003, dressing up as Minnie Mouse.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2006, 2

SGranitz/WireImage

2006 All Smiles

The brunette beauty already started cheesin' in 2006 when she was photographed at the Runway for Life event, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2007, 3

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2007 Ready for the Red Carpet

Gerber posed on the red carpet at the premiere of High School Musical 2 in August 2007.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2007, 4

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

2007 Juicy Queen

The 6-year-old was all smiles while wearing her "Juicy Queen" shirt before watching Mary Poppins on Broadway.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2008, 5

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2008 Party Girl

Gerber looked adorable arriving at Miley Cyrus' Sweet 16 birthday party at Disneyland.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2010, 6

David Livingston/Getty Images

2010 Clad in Plaid

Gerber attended Alex's Lemonade Stand benefiting children's cancer research at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in 2010, looking pretty in pink plaid. 

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2011, 7

Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images

2011 Spider-Man Outing

When she was 10-years-old, Gerber dressed up for the opening night performance of Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark in New York City.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2013, 8

David Buchan/Getty Images

2013 Pretty in Pink

Gerber was all smiles posing for the camera at the Malibu Boys And Girls Club Gala in 2013.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2014, 9

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

2014 Casual Chic

The model attended an event for her father, Rande Gerber's company Casamigos Tequila, looking cute in a tank and shorts.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2014, 10

JB Lacroix/WireImage

2014 Red Carpet Ready

A 13-year-old Gerber looked gorgeous posing on the red carpet at Teen Vogue's 12th Annual Young Hollywood issue launch in 2014.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2015, 11

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for VH1

2015 All Black Everything

The brunette beauty started growing up in 2015, looking gorgeous while posing for a photo at VH1's Barely Famous premiere screening.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2015, 12

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

2015 All Grown Up

What a transformation! The 14-year-old stunned in gray at Teen Vogue's 13th Annual Young Hollywood party in September 2015.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2015, 13

Donato Sardella/WireImage

2015 Fashion Queen

Gerber put those Juicy Queen shirts aside for some serious fashion at her mom, Cindy Crawford's book release party for Becoming.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2016, 14

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime

2016 Striking a Pose

The model looked effortlessly chic while striking a pose at the premier of Lifetime's Sister Cities.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2016, 15

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Maybelline New York

2016 NYFW

Gerber proved she has what it takes to hang with the models of New York Fashion Week, posing at the Maybelline kick-off party in September 2016.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2016, 16

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

2016 Strutting Her Stuff

Gerber looked gorgeous in black while leaving the The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Media Awards.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2017, 17

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

2017 Gorgeous in Gold

The 15-year-old was ready for the spotlight as she was honored during Marc Jacobs Beauty Celebrates Kaia Gerber party.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2017, 18

Gotham/GC Images

2017 Walking the Runway

Gerber strutted her stuff down the catwalk during Alexander Wang's show at 2017 NYFW.

Kaia Gerber, Evolution, 2017, 19

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

2017 Meow!

The 16-year-old model looked fierce in this yellow, animal-print getup during 2017 Milan Fashion Week.

Needless to say, Kaia only seems to be getting more gorgeous by the day!

