9 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About MTV's Total Request Live

You guys, try to hold your chill...MTV's Total Request Live returns tonight!

OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG.

OK, you done? We are.

The freak out is undeniable because the hit show is returning for the first time since 2008, and we're feeling super nostalgic...Remember those days rushing home after school to catch Britney Spears or Eminem's live performance? Or calling in to vote for your favorite music video, time after time after time? Or recording the shows you missed on VHS (!!!) just so you could watch them in full when you got home?

But even though we all might have been crazy-obsessed TRL fans, there are some things you might not know...