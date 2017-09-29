Vito Schnabel Arrested Just Weeks Before Heidi Klum Confirmed Split

Vito Schnabel, Mug

Just weeks before Heidi Klum confirmed her split from Vito Schnabel, the supermodel's ex was arrested for the crime of "unlawful possession of a controlled substance—not for sales."

According to a press release issued by the Pershing Country Sheriff's office, the BLM Rangers and Pershing County Deputies came in contact with Schnabel on Sept. 3 at 12:50 a.m. to investigate whether he was in possession of a controlled substance that was in violation of Nevada Revised Statutes. After contacting Schnabel, the authorities determined that he was "alleged to be in possession of" such a substance and, in accordance with the investigation, he was arrested.

The press release also stated that Schnabel, 31, was transported to and booked at the Pershing County Jail, where he was released on bond and "remains on release pursuant to the bond."

"It is important to remember that Vito is still innocent until such time as he is afforded the due processes of the courts who will make a determination of his guilt or innocence," the release continued.

In addition to obtaining a copy of the press release, E! News acquired a copy of Schnabel's mug shot.

Klum confirmed that she and Schnabel ended their three-year relationship to People on Sept. 25. "I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect," she told the magazine.

Klum and Schnabel started dating in 2014. Before dating Schnabel, the Project Runway host dated bodyguard Martin Kristen and was previously married to Seal. Seal and Klum's divorce was made official in 2014.

