Eva Marcille Joins Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast for Season 10

It's the Real Housewives of Atlanta-America's Next Top Model crossover we never knew we needed.
E! News can confirm Eva Marcille, who won cycle 3 of the Tyra Banks-hosted reality competition in 2004, is joining the Bravo series for season 10. Eva isn't an official housewife, though, and will be featured as a friend.
"I'm so excited to join NeNe [Leakes] and the ladies for the 10th season of RHOA," the 32-year-old told Us Weekly. "Atlanta and America, get ready!"
Bravo dropped the first trailer for the upcoming season just days ago, which focused on Nene's widely-anticipated return since she last signed up for a full-time season in 2015.
E! News previously reported Phaedra Parks would not return to the reality series, though seasoned RHOA veterans Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Baileywill certainly bring the drama (and Georgia peaches!) as per usual.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann is also expected to make a few guest appearances along the way, and things get intense between her and Kenya.
So what is there to know about Eva? After being named America's Next Top Model, the light-eyed bombshell went on to star on The Young and the Restless as well as films including Crossover, I Think I Love My Wife and Sister Code.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns November 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
