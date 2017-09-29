Eva Marcille Joins Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast for Season 10

It's the Real Housewives of Atlanta-America's Next Top Model crossover we never knew we needed.

E! News can confirm Eva Marcille, who won cycle 3 of the Tyra Banks-hosted reality competition in 2004, is joining the Bravo series for season 10. Eva isn't an official housewife, though, and will be featured as a friend.

"I'm so excited to join NeNe [Leakes] and the ladies for the 10th season of RHOA," the 32-year-old told Us Weekly. "Atlanta and America, get ready!"

Bravo dropped the first trailer for the upcoming season just days ago, which focused on Nene's widely-anticipated return since she last signed up for a full-time season in 2015.