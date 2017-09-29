What To Expect This Season On Grey's Anatomy: Breaking Down Everything We Learned From the Season 14 Premiere

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille Joins Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast for Season 10

Find Out Who's Making Bank in Hollywood's Salary Report

"Grey's Anatomy" Premiere Shockers: What We Learned

14 seasons and still going strong! 

After all these years, Grey's Anatomy is still finding ways to leave us asking for more. On Thursday night's premiere of the hit Shonda Rhimes show, fans were not disappointed when it came to what the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are up to. 

Obviously one of the biggest shockers of the night was Megan coming back after being presumed dead for 10 years. Which upped the complicated factor for Meredith and Riggs. But, get excited, because we also found out that a familiar face might be making a return. Could Dr. Christina Yang pop up this season!? 

Watch

Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Premiere Sneak Peek

Watch the clip above for all the details from last night's premiere! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Grey's Anatomy , Ellen Pompeo , TV , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.