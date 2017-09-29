What To Expect This Season On Grey's Anatomy: Breaking Down Everything We Learned From the Season 14 Premiere

14 seasons and still going strong!

After all these years, Grey's Anatomy is still finding ways to leave us asking for more. On Thursday night's premiere of the hit Shonda Rhimes show, fans were not disappointed when it came to what the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are up to.

Obviously one of the biggest shockers of the night was Megan coming back after being presumed dead for 10 years. Which upped the complicated factor for Meredith and Riggs. But, get excited, because we also found out that a familiar face might be making a return. Could Dr. Christina Yang pop up this season!?