The Solo Female Travel Guide, Based on Our Favorite Films

We already know that girls run the world, but did you know they're also traveling it now more than ever?

According to recent reports from the George Washington University School of Business and the Travel Industry Association, female travel is on the rise, and many are looking to do it on their own. Two-thirds of travelers today are women, and an estimated 32 million single women traveled at least once in the last year. Maybe it's the Wild effect; maybe it's the product of an era where females are more empowered and self-confident. Whatever is triggering this adventure bug, the ladies now outnumber men in leisure travel.